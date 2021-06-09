The Timeline Of Hellfire Gala, Updated With X-Men #21 & Excalibur #21

Last week saw the Hellfire Gala – the X-Men crossover event that is a) just a big party b) a major diplomatic event for Krakoa and c) something really big is going down. We have continued to take timestamps and tried to line the events up from this week and last, into one Hellfire Gala timeline…

And we start with today's Children Of The Atom trying to get in, in the first place. Though they don't get much further in that regard – not this week anyway. The schedule remains set from last week.

So the Krakoan gates open at 7pm and the guests arrive fashionably late. At 7.29 Mister Sinister suits up.

And at 7.40 we have the arrival of the Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel…

Marauders #20 doesn't give timestamps, but we see the arrival of the same characters, the Avengers through the gates

And the Fantastic Four by their own ship. Might the Fantastic Four have more of a reason to distrust Krakoa? Well, yes, yes they might,

Although not every arrival matches up.

Iron Man arrived in Hellions under his own steam, with a very aggressive attitude towards Quentin Quire, in X-Force.

While he also arrives doing the superhero landing he trademarked instead, in Marauders.

In Hellions, the psi-dampener and Krakoan flower conversation is switched around.

And Iron Man is more accommodating, offering to buy drinks.

But in X-Force's he's just a lot more aggressive with Quentin Quire. Understandable, of course.

But it does make for a weird disconnect. Mister Fantastic says something to Professor Xavier that will not be revealed now…

But we also get a performance from Rhapsody, Jean Grey and the Stepford Cuckoos. A musical performance, the very nature of playing that is telepathically shared.

Might this instant empathy be a handy diplomatic tool? There are also meetings between Namor, Professor Xavier and Magneto happening above.

Because the Beast has another plan over in X-Force.

Using the flora of Krakoa to do something rather naughty.

An hour later, Captain Britain arrives…

While Wolverine is patrolling the Krakoan borders looking for uninvited guests…

The X-Men are elected by the unified mutant mindscape…

And congratulations are shared.

While the uninvited Hellions gatecrash the party. It will naturally not go well.

But between the inevitable drunken brawl that follows, something else happens. At 11pm, Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock, kicks off as Great Britain leaves the Krakoan alliance.

While former Captain Britain, Brian Braddock reconnects with Meggan…

Before the fireworks, there are clearly fireworks of a different kind.

And the Hellions at least get to see those…

Emma Frost's remarks will also have quite the impact…expansion being the key, it seems.

And something new to come.

Two people on asteroids at the end of time? One couldn't be Franklin, could it? Whatever is said, we will have to wait till Planet-Sized X-Men, it will have a big impact.

It's not what he said to Kevin Feige that had the impact is it? So what did Emma Frost say? Was this clearly the point of the Hellfire Gala? Could the idea be that resurrection is being extended from mutants to the rest of humanity? That would have an impact… more Hellfire Gala to come.