The Timeline Of Hellfire Gala, Updated With X-Men #21 & Excalibur #21
Last week saw the Hellfire Gala – the X-Men crossover event that is a) just a big party b) a major diplomatic event for Krakoa and c) something really big is going down. We have continued to take timestamps and tried to line the events up from this week and last, into one Hellfire Gala timeline…
And we start with today's Children Of The Atom trying to get in, in the first place. Though they don't get much further in that regard – not this week anyway. The schedule remains set from last week.
So the Krakoan gates open at 7pm and the guests arrive fashionably late. At 7.29 Mister Sinister suits up.
And at 7.40 we have the arrival of the Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel…
Marauders #20 doesn't give timestamps, but we see the arrival of the same characters, the Avengers through the gates
And the Fantastic Four by their own ship. Might the Fantastic Four have more of a reason to distrust Krakoa? Well, yes, yes they might,
Although not every arrival matches up.
Iron Man arrived in Hellions under his own steam, with a very aggressive attitude towards Quentin Quire, in X-Force.
While he also arrives doing the superhero landing he trademarked instead, in Marauders.
In Hellions, the psi-dampener and Krakoan flower conversation is switched around.
And Iron Man is more accommodating, offering to buy drinks.
But in X-Force's he's just a lot more aggressive with Quentin Quire. Understandable, of course.
But it does make for a weird disconnect. Mister Fantastic says something to Professor Xavier that will not be revealed now…
But we also get a performance from Rhapsody, Jean Grey and the Stepford Cuckoos. A musical performance, the very nature of playing that is telepathically shared.
Might this instant empathy be a handy diplomatic tool? There are also meetings between Namor, Professor Xavier and Magneto happening above.
Because the Beast has another plan over in X-Force.
Using the flora of Krakoa to do something rather naughty.
An hour later, Captain Britain arrives…
While Wolverine is patrolling the Krakoan borders looking for uninvited guests…
The X-Men are elected by the unified mutant mindscape…
And congratulations are shared.
While the uninvited Hellions gatecrash the party. It will naturally not go well.
But between the inevitable drunken brawl that follows, something else happens. At 11pm, Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock, kicks off as Great Britain leaves the Krakoan alliance.
While former Captain Britain, Brian Braddock reconnects with Meggan…
Before the fireworks, there are clearly fireworks of a different kind.
And the Hellions at least get to see those…
Emma Frost's remarks will also have quite the impact…expansion being the key, it seems.
And something new to come.
Two people on asteroids at the end of time? One couldn't be Franklin, could it? Whatever is said, we will have to wait till Planet-Sized X-Men, it will have a big impact.
It's not what he said to Kevin Feige that had the impact is it? So what did Emma Frost say? Was this clearly the point of the Hellfire Gala? Could the idea be that resurrection is being extended from mutants to the rest of humanity? That would have an impact… more Hellfire Gala to come.
MARAUDERS #21 GALA
APR210749
(W) Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont (A) Matteo Lolli, John Bolton (CA) Russell Dauterman
WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA! The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton! 48 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $4.99
HELLIONS #12 GALA
APR210760
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia
WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA? Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren't invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right. 32 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99
X-FORCE #20 GALA
APR210756
(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Joshua Cassara
INVITE-ONLY TO THE HELLFIRE GALA! It's party time, but somebody's got to work it. And when invited guests (and a few crashers) prove to be planted antagonistic agents, X-FORCE will need to get their hands dirty and keep this all under wraps…before anyone catches wind! 32 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99
EXCALIBUR #21 GALA
APR210764
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
RICTOR HATES PARTIES. Even the nice ones. And with Captain Britain's return to a changed world, this one is looking to be not so nice. Excalibur's Earth-shattering HELLFIRE GALA issue will change Krakoan diplomacy forever. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99
X-MEN #21 GALA
APR210768
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Nick Dragotta, Russell Dauterman, Lucas Werneck, Sara Pichelli, Frank Martin, Matthew Wilson, Sunny Gho, Nolan Woodard, Clayton Cowles (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT! It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99
CHILDREN OF ATOM #4
APR210804
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva
DREAMS DIE YOUNG! Krakoa is opening its doors for the Hellfire Gala?! Sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Children of the Atom kids to visit. After all, Krakoa is their home…right? What could stop them? Or rather, who… 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99