The Variants #2 Preview: Is That What Captain America Would Do?

Jessica's variants terrorize her daughter in this preview of The Variants #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

The Variants #2

by Gail Simone & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

Jessica Jones is experiencing terrifying blackouts and leaving chaos and pain in her wake. But will the latest effects of her missing time leave her on the wrong side of the law AND her own family? Meanwhile, the mysterious VARIANTS arrive, and Jessica fears for her own sanity!

