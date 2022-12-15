The X-Cellent Returns to Marvel for 5 More Issues in March

The X-Cellent, the follow-up mini-series to X-Statix from Peter Milligan and Mike Allred, is getting a follow-up of its own, also called The X-Cellent, next March. Marvel Comics announced the news via press release.

This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred's X-STATIX saga in X-CELLENT, and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there's more to come this March! The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, THE X-CELLENT. The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of X-STATIX and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the X-CELLENT. A breakout hit of the 2000s, X-STATIX stunned fans with its dark wit and unique take on Marvel super heroics. More timely and relevant than ever, fans can once again visit this fascinating and strange corner of the Marvel Universe and all its fan-favorite characters including U-Go Girl, Zeitgeist, Doop, and more! Your favorite celebrity super villains are back! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won't be big enough when the next generation of the X-Statix drop in!

We thought Elon Musk was our favorite celebrity supervillain. Well, there's room for more.

"There are few finer feelings in comics than teaming up again with Mike Allred and creating THE X-CELLENT, the latest chapter of the strange mutant journey that began with X-STATIX!" said Peter Milligan in the press release.

"Playing with Peter Milligan and our beloved Marvel Mutant creations is always pure comic book bliss!" added Mike Allred. "And this next arc of THE X-CELLENT really kicks everything up to ELEVEN!"

The X-Cellent #1 hits stores on March 15th.

THE X-CELLENT #1 (OF 5)

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art and Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED & LAURA ALLRED

On Sale 3/15