Thor #24 Has A Direct Sequel To Loki Agent Of Asgard #17

Seven years ago, Marvel Comics cancelled Loki: Agent Of Asgard with #17 being published in 2015. And as suiting the god of lies and tricks – and stories – we got a rather meta-textual ending from Al Ewing and Lee Garbett.

With Marvel Comics ending the issue on quite a cliffhanger. And one that was never satisfactorily resolved. Hey, it was metatextual, it didn't need to be.

Today's Thor #24 – or #750 depending how you count – looks to the future as it commemorates the past with the likes of Walt Simonson, Jason Aaron, Joe Michael Straczynski and Dan Jurgens telling stories from the past, alongside the memorial lesson for Odin. But along the way, we might also get teases for the future of Thor – and more.

Set far, far back in time, trillenia ago, to the Sixth Iteration Of Reality… and stepping through the other side of the door, from Al Ewing and Lee Garbett again.

Jumping seven years – and several trillions of years – with one doorframe.

And after dealing with the events that are concerning all in the main Thor storyline, with a little gender fluidity along the way…

It's time to continue that journey into Defenders Beyond #1 by Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez, out in June 2022, for Pride Month.

And the knowledge that the broken headdress identifies this as the Loki from Agent Of Asgard rather than the one in recent issues of Thor… for those of you drawing the diagrams.

DEFENDERS BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220824

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Al Ewing and Javier Rodr guez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Of course, they are not the only ones setting up the future, as Joe Michael Straczyksi teases much of woe to come in Thor…

Will we?

THOR #24

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220824

(W) Donny Cates, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Nic Klein

STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF 750 ISSUES!

After a scorched-earth victory against the God of Hammers, Thor and all of Asgard reel from a brutal loss. But some people are never truly gone, and as Thor and his allies come together so will fan-favorite creators from throughout Thor's history! In addition to the main story by Cates and Klein, join some of Thor's most acclaimed writers and artists as they revisit their landmark runs with all-new adventures:

• Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set during their redefining Thor saga

• Legendary comics creator Dan Jurgens writes and draws an incredible Thor and Balder teamup

• Comics icon Walter Simonson writes and draws an all-new adventure starring his beloved creation, Beta Ray Bill

• Al Ewing and Lee Garbett collaborate for the first time since LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD to bring you an all-new chapter for the god of mischief

• Superstar team Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz are back together to captivate you with an Enchantress story

• And prepare for a revelatory tale about Odin that only writer Jason Aaron and artist Das Pastoras can deliver!

Celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: $8.99