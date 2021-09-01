Time For Mr Sinister To Create Krakoan Chimera (Hellions #15 Spoilers)

In House Of X, as part of the ninth timeline of the Marvel Universe, as experienced by Moira Mactaggert, we learnt about Chimera. The creation of clones from multiple mutant source hosts, that combine powers and personalities as living "fastball specials"

Mister Sinister itself now appears to be living in a body that is a chimera created using the body of Thunderbird? In the House Of X/Power Of X series, we learn that Mister Sinister creates the chimera, combining DNA of mutants to create new individuals.

And we get a break down of Rasputin, a chimera in the future, and where their DNA originated.

A combination of Quentin Quire, Nightcrawler, Kate Pryde, X-23 and Unus The Untouchable. And so she appeared in Power Of X…

With the Krakoan system of resurrecting mutants, with the five creating new bodies and Charles Xavier bringing back their souls, there have been questions and suggestions as to what would happen if mutant minds were put into other bodies, or what if the process was carried out when a mutant was alive, creating duplicates. But it seems that Xavier has thought of this… and has forbidden Sinister from making copies of mutants, as he did creating Madelyne Pryor from Jean Grey.

So he's not allowed to make copies, what can he do? Marvel's Incoming showed us what was coming down the pipe.

Making something new from something old. Chimeras on Krakoa now, not a hundred years hence. And what materials does he need?

All he needs is a little Reed Richards. Later, in X-Men #7, the concept that will feed into the desire for chimera is beginning. As mutants leave wills before they die -and are then resurrected, requesting such chimera possibilities.

Why not indeed, Nightcrawler? One day you'll end up as part of Rasputin.

Colossus was already talking about coming back better in X-Force #8.

And Domino encounters the results of, well, a very crude version of a chimera as well…

And now in today's Hellions #15, Kwannon, the new Psylocke, shares Sinister plans with Tarn The Uncaring of the Lucus Vile of Arakko.

Plans that seem to disturb Tarn rather, an Arakki mutant with the power to rearrange DNA himself. Something Sinister might well take an interest in.

After all, all Sinister wanted from the Hellions' journey to Amenth was DNA samples for his own work. And what is that work?

Creating chimera, and more importantly, creating chimera with Arrakko and Krakoans. How is he being allowed to do this? To get the funding, the tech, and the off-campus facility to keep this up? Well, turns out he has someone on the inside… Hellions #15 by Zeb Wells, Roge Antonio, and Rain Beredo is published by Marvel Comics today.

