Titans United #4 Preview: What's the Safe Word?

Hello there. We see you're looking for comic book previews of comics hitting stores next week from Marvel and DC. Well, friend, you've come to the right place. This is Friday Night Previews, where every Friday night, we take over Bleeding Cool's comics section and publish a couple dozen of these things. Why do we do it? Because it's the easiest way to get those clicks, baby! Conner Kent doesn't appear to be enoying himself during his stay in Blackfire's kinky sex dungeon in this preview of DC Comics' Titans United #4, in stores Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #4 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC170

1021DC171 – TITANS UNITED #4 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell

Starfire takes on Lady Vic as more super-powered sleeper agents activate, displaying powers far beyond those of the Titans. Just who is behind the Cadmus experiment, and what is Blackfire planning as she brings Superboy to his knees?

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.