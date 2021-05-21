Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021

August sees the first of Todd McFarlane's new ongoing Spawn spinoff launches with King Spawn, referring to the King Conan stories, with Conan in his latter years. With Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Todd McFarlane, Marcio Takara and more on art. I'll be talking about this – and the wider Spawn Universe – to Todd McFarlane in a couple of hours. Feel free to add your comments and I'll see if I can pass them on… including whether the title is meant to be a little sweary, as people refer to 'king Spawn when they see how many copies are coming down the pipe to their local comic book store.

KING SPAWN #1 CVR A LEE

IMAGE COMICS

JUN210027

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Todd McFarlane, Marcio Takara (CA) Puppeteer Lee, Todd McFarlane, David Finch,Sean Murphy

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins!

The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth.

A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!!

Don't miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992.In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $5.99

SPAWN #321 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

JUN210250

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

A small city loses its electrical power. When it's restored, every resident of the city has disappeared!

Spawn begins a hunt to find them. A twist ending awaits him…and an enemy he thought was forever gone.In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $2.99