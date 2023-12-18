Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: march 2024, sam and twitch, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Sam & Twitch Case Files in Spawn March 2024 Solicits

Todd McFarlane is launching a new Spawn comic book series in March 2024, Sam And Twitch: Case Files with Syzmon Kudranski. Still just $2.99.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane unveils Sam And Twitch: Case Files, a new Spawn series set for March 2024.

Artist Szymon Kudranski joins McFarlane, maintaining the series' price at just $2.99.

Spawn's detectives, Sam Burke and Twitch Williams, dive into noir crime drama in comics.

Additionally, Image Comics plans March crossovers including Spawn with Killadelphia.

Promised back in last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane is launching a new Spawn comic book series in March 2024, Sam And Twitch: Case Files. With even more to come from New York Comic Con. And now scheduled by Image Comics, as seen in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski. And guess what, it's just $2.99. Here's a preview.

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #1

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Kevin Keane

SERIES PREMIERE Your fan-favorite detectives are back in their new ongoing series, SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES. From the world of SPAWN, acclaimed creator TODD McFARLANE and artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI bring you a tale of murder, intrigue, and deception in this noir crime drama. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 3/20/2024

Sam Burke and Maximilian "Twitch" Williams are two fictional NYPD homicide detectives, created by Spawn by Todd McFarlane with thanks to Lance Gueck, who debuted in Spawn #1 back in 1992. And guess what, it's just $2.99. Here's a preview.

Also in Image Comics' March 2024 solicits for the month from Todd McFarlane's studios… and a crossover with Killadelphia.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #30 CVR A MARCO FAILLA

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Marco Failla

Hurt and on the run, Gunslinger gets help from the most unlikely of allies. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 3/6/2024

KING SPAWN #32 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Francesco Mattina

Al Simmons has returned to his roots and fallen back on his training. Keeping to the shadows with a gun at his side, Al is on the hunt for the one person who may have answers to his questions. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 3/27/2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #28 CVR A JONATHAN GLAPION

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Jonathan Glapion

Jessica and the team realize they are the target of an international manhunt to put them down once and for all. Retail: $2.99 FOC Date: 2/26/2024

SPAWN #352 CVR A CARLO BARBERI

(W) Rory McConville, Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Carlo Barberi

Spawn discovers a shocking truth about someone from his past—a secret that could be the death of him! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 3/27/2024

KILLADELPHIA #35 CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Jason Shawn Alexander, German Erramouspe (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," PART FIVE (of SIX) The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nomated series barrels toward an explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon and the cursed one known as Blacula himself! From** RODNEY BARNES**, the writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. PLUS: A backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass, Johnny Gatlin!

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/20/2024

