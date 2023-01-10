Tom King Gives Creator Credit to The Human Target and Danger Street It's always fun to find names and addresses used to credit the original creator of a character - or even just a gag, And that's what Tom King does.

Tom King does like to have fun with DC Comics' superheroes. Even if not everyone finds them fun. For the record, I do. Today, he does both with Human Target and Danger Street for DC Comics.

The first issue of Danger Street drawn by Jorge Fornes saw the return of Travis Morgan, better known as Warlord. Created by Mike Grell, he debuted in 1st Issue Special #8 in 1975, the series that also debuted the Dingbats Of Danger Street and Green Team. He starred in The Warlord #1 in 1976, a series that lasted 133 issues until 1988, with Mike Grell writing and drawing the comic for six years, before switching to just writing from #59 – though it was later revealed that his then-wife Sharon Wright wrote #53 through #71 under Grell's name.

Mike Grell returned to Warlord in a six-issue mini in 1992 drawn by Dameon Willich, DC ran a new version in 2006 with a ten-issue reboot by Bruce Jones and Bart Sears, and Mike Grell returned to an ongoing Warlord series in 2009 drawn by Joe Prado and Chad Hardin which ran for 16 issues. Warlord was Vietnam War veteran SR-71 pilot Travis Morgan who landed in the underground world of Skartaris, became The Warlord and fought villains such as sorcerors and kings using his modern day gun, and working with others. The Warlord was also meant to look like Mike Grell himself, a former member of the Air Force.

And in today's Danger Street #2, we get to see where Travis Morgan is staying on his road trip. While over in Human Target #10, we pop by a billiard hall, named Kevin And Keith's.

That would of course be Keith Giffen and Kevin Maguire, behind the Justice League International series that the Human Target series drawn by Greg Smallwood is riffing off.

Especially given the number of one-punches going on today…

DANGER STREET #2 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don't fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won't rest until it's solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they're willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/10/2023

HUMAN TARGET #10 (OF 12) CVR A GREG SMALLWOOD (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

THE GORGEOUS, EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES CONTINUES! With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner's. Enter G'nort and the Green Lantern Corps! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2023