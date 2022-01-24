Tomorrow Watchmen & Dark Knight Returns Pay John Paul Leon Homage

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish the Batman/Catwoman Special, the comic book written by Tom King and John Paul Leon intended to bridge the gap between two arcs of the Batman/Catwoman comic. But John died while drawing the comic book. It has now been finished by his friends and colleagues, led by Mitch Gerads and will be published by DC Comics. It will be accompanied by an introduction by Bleeding Cool columnist Michael Davis, who first recruited John Paul Leon as part of the original Milestone Talent Initiative in the nineties for Static, and will include pieces of art by those who knew how, and were inspired by him.

The Dark Knight Returns co-creator Klaus Janson posted his Dark Knight page on Twitter earlier today, saying "Batman/Catwoman special by John Paul Leon comes out Tuesday. It's a very sweet and impressive tribute to JPL. Anyone interested in smart and effective storytelling can learn a lot from his work-highly recommended. Here's my pin-up with colors by ⁦@Dragonmnky."

Mitch Gerads tweeted "The BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL is out tomorrow. Check it out if for nothing else than the beautiful work of @johnpaulleon and the tributes to his amazing work and career. It's a very touching tale wrapped up with tributes, memories, and previously published JP shorts. So much heart."

And it will also contain a pin-up by Dave Gibbons or his most famous creation, Rorschach from Watchmen. The first time he has returned to the character for DC Comics/Warners for over a decade. And a tribute that comes from the heart.

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Paul Leon

Written by Tom King and others Art by John Paul Leon, Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, Mitch Gerads and others Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special, meticulously illustrated one-off issue by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics. Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world, this special will feature his work completed for the original story and tributes created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers.

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 01/25/2022