Transformers: Last Bot Standing #1 Preview: Welcome to the Wastelands

The Transformers do their version of Old Man Logan in this preview of Transformers: Last Bot Standing #1. The series serves as an ending for IDW's Transformers comics, as they're losing the license soon. So which Transformer is the last one left alive? And how many robot dicks does he have? We'll find out on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS: LAST BOT STANDING #1

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB229536

FEB229537 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #1 CVR C SPENCE – $5.99

FEB229538 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #1 CVR D KNOTT – $5.99

(W) Nick Roche (A) E. J. Su (CA) Alex Milne

When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left? The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out one last time. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking its first steps into the realms of the mechanical. And on the far edge of nowhere, a Visitor arrives, and Donnokt will never be the same again. The war for Cybertron may be long over… but the war from Cybertron never ends.

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $5.99

