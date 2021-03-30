Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction

The ongoing Heritage Auction 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 has more history to dive into, such as Arthur Adams' work for the Longshot comic book by Ann Nocenti that made his name, with Whilce Portacio years before X-Men, and Scott Williams who would become best known as Jim Lee's inker of choice. One from issue 2, another from issue 6. These don't come to market a lot, and if you wanted to see a genesis for what would become Image Comics, the Longshot comic book might be exhibit number one, in the way comic creators would meld certain manga aesthetics with Western comics. Here's what's up for grabs.

Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Williams Longshot #2 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). This is a top piece of artwork by a top talent — the level of detail in the intricate linework is stunning. Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Page is moderately toned, with small spots of whiteout. Signed by Adams in the upper right. In Very Good condition. Current bid is at $2,600, and the auction will end at 11:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Williams Longshot #6 Story Page 35 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Dr. Strange and Ricochet Rita arrive just in time to help Longshot against Mojo and Spiral. This page from the final issue of the acclaimed limited series introduced the mutant from Mojoverse into the Marvel Universe. Art Adams provided the incredibly detailed art with inks by Portacio and ink assists by Williams — truly a star-studded art team! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Toned, production trimmed top edge and corners, and cover-up tape in the left margin. Signed by Adams in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition. Current bid is at $6,250, and the auction will end at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.