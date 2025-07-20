Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged: government, uk

UK Government Does Deal With The Fantastic Four – It's Lobbying Time!

The UK Government does a promotional deal between Disney/Marvel's new Fantastic Four movie and the Department For Education

This week, Marvel Studios and Disney are launching the new Fantastic Four movie worldwide. That means lots of merchandise and licensing opportunities around the globe. But one seems to have stood out, especially for British social media users who have been getting a new advertising campaign from the British government, specifically from the Department for Education and their Skills For Life programme.

The Department for Education post themed videos, saying "Unleash your superpower. Gain the skills & confidence to take you further. Marvel Studio's Fantastic Four: First Steps. In cinemas July 24 @Marvel_UK" and " We're teaming up with Disney and Marvel Studios to celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps – helping you to discover where skills can take you Learn more about your options at https://skillsforcareers.education.gov.uk/pages/skills-for-life". The link has no mention of the Fantastic Four whatsoever.

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology states "Improve your job prospects by gaining digital skills We've partnered with @MarvelStudios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps to bring adults courses in essential digital skills for work, from staying safe online to managing information with confidence. Find out more and sign up today:"

And the National Careers Service has posted "Everyone has a superpower. Skills can help you unleash yours. The Department for Education @educationgovuk has teamed up with @marvel_uk #TheFantasticFour: First Steps — helping you to discover where skills can take you. From #TLevels to #apprenticeships and #HTQs, the right skills can turn your passion into power. Just like The Fantastic Four, it's all about discovering what makes you you — and using it to shape your future. Hear from young people who've found their path. Get free advice from the National Careers Service. Take your first step today. Head to Skills for Life at the link in bio. Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in cinemas Thursday 24th July #SkillsForLife #ItAllStartsWithSkills"

Maybe it should be SKRULLS FOR LIFE instead? It does seem bizarre for this government push to use the Fantastic Four like that. One can only presume that the UK Government was paid a sum by Disney to promote the movie in this most peculiar way. Until of course it is revealed in the tabloids that the UK Government paid Disney for the right. Certainly a tie-up with Disney is nothing the US government would countenance, indeed they seem to be closing down their Department of Education.

And what role models are the Fantastic Four for young folk anyway? They are always quitting the team before rejoining, fighting amongst themselves and running off with Namor The Sub Mariner. And let's not forget, their origin story saw they stealing a government rocket and flying off into space without due care and attention to health and safety matters regarding radiation shielding.

But maybe, and the headline gave it away, this is an attempt for the UK Government to ingratiate itself with Disney and get a Disney World UK off the ground. After all, most of the Marvel and Star Wars films get made here; why not make it official? It's lobbying time!!!!

