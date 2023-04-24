Updated Star Wars: Rogue One Darth Vader MAFEX Figure Revealed A new set of MAFEX figures are on the way including the arrival of Darth Vader with an updated Rogue One Version 1.5 design

Unleash the Dark Side of the Force with Medicom as they debut their newest Star Wars MAFEX figure. Coming right from the ending of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Darth Vader is ready to try and put an end to the Rebellion. Version 1.5 updates the previous Darth Vader release standing 6.29" tall, and packs him full of detail. As for accessories, it looks like a variety of weapon effects are included featuring his signature red lightsaber with just the hit, standard extended, and extended and in motion. All three are simple but necessary pieces for Darth Vader, and his fabric cape will continue to enhance his displayability.

It is unclear if Medicom has one or two different heads for the Star Wars: Rogue One MAFEX No.211 Darth Vader (Ver. 1.5). It appears that both red eyes and classic black eyes mask designs are featured, allowing for some Original Trilogy play. Either way, Star Wars fans are getting a pretty amazing figure here, and he will easily bring balance to the Force in any growing collection. The Star Wars MAFEX No.211 Darth Vader (Ver. 1.5) is priced at $99.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Bow Before the Dark Side with Star Wars MAFEX

"Star Wars: Rogue One MAFEX No.211 Darth Vader (Ver. 1.5) – From the global hit film Star Wars: Rogue One comes a new MAFEX figure of the terrifying Sith Lord, Darth Vader! Standing around 6" tall and fully posable, a great attention to detail has been paid to ensure movie accurate details to his armor. Along with newly added lightsaber parts, this figure will look great in your Star Wars collection so order yours today!"

Product Features

6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: Rogue One film

Fully articulated for maximum action

Highly detailed

Box Contents