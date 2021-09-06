Usagi Yojimbo #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Usagi Yojimbo is having a bit of a resurgence. That is a great thing, the iconic work of Stan Sakai should always be appreciated, but there is a strong, renewed interest in the character right now. An animated series is in the works, his appearance with the TMNT has led to a new action figure from NECA, and the current run of comics has been acclaimed not just by critics but by fans as well. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.4 copy of his first solo book from 1987. Currently sitting at $165, you can see the awesome-looking copy of this book down below.

Usagi Yojimbo Stuff Is Going To Blow Up Fast

Usagi Yojimbo #1 (Fantagraphics Books, 1987) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. Usagi Yojimbo's first solo series. Stan Sakai story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 8/21: 97 in 9.4, 270 higher. A duel puts Stan Sakai's rabbit samurai in an introspective mood, and he recalls his early combat training with the lion-maned Sensei Katsuichi. Parts 1 and 2 of Samurai. Story, art, and cover by Sakai, plus Waddlewalk by Dennis Fujitake. Black and white; 32 pages. Other titles featuring Usagi Yojimbo include Albedo, Doomsday Squad #3, and Space Usagi. NOTE: Some issues from #1-10 were reprinted. Reprints are so noted in the reprint edition's indica. Cover price $2.00."

I have a raw copy of this book that I would love to upgrade to this. Honestly, it is hard to find a flaw with this one looking at it through pictures. You can go here and see more and get more details. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today. There are quite a few good ones. Maybe not as cool as Usagi Yojimbo, but good nevertheless, and plenty at great prices for collectors to add them to their collections.