Van Helsing & Cinderella Annuals Lead Zenescope's November Solicits

On the heels of launching a Kickstarter to fund the production of their first card game, Tarot: A Game of Souls starring their Grimm Tales of Terror mistress of horror Keres, Zenescope has unveiled their November solicitations. As their relaunch of Grimm Fairy Tales, which began with a new #1 after a landmark 125th issue, reaches its 43rd issue, other key characters in the company's shared Grimm Universe receive one-shots and annuals. The Van Helsing and Cinderella annuals are almost graphic novel-sized themselves, reaching over sixty pages. We have been keeping an eye on publishers like Vault, who are experimenting with longer series again after shorter minis have become the norm, so it's interesting to see Zenescope going in this direction with longer stories that are meant to be read in one sitting.

Zenescope's full November Solicitations are here from Bleeding Cool first:

Van Helsing 2020 Annual: Bloodlust

Joe Brusha (W)

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN

Van Helsing has had a long life and career of doing what her family does best: vampire hunting. During her time, mistakes have been made, and lives have been lost, and Liesel owns her failures alongside her many successes. But when something from her past comes crawling from the shadows, a creature with hate and revenge aimed at the famed vampire hunter, there's no telling what is in store for Liesel and her friends or if they will even be ready for it when it strikes. Belle: Targeted Prey

Dave Franchini (W)

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Belle knows her life is far from normal, what with spending her days hunting and fighting mythical beasts and protecting the world from the dark secrets it can't handle. But what happens when the hunter becomes the hunted? Belle is about to find out after she is targeted by one of the deadliest beings to ever exist, and they won't be coming alone. Don't miss this adrenaline-soaked story like you have never seen before! Cinderella: Bloody Xmas Annual

Dave Franchini (W)

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN

Have you missed her? She missed you. Cinderella is back and is making a list and, uh, planning to kill everyone on it twice? This holiday season, don't miss the return of the Grimm Universe's most insane…er, societally different, resident as she takes on Krampus in the north pole, oh, and holiday cheer…somehow. Don't eat the red snow this winter! Grimm Fairy Tales: 2020 Holiday Pinup Special

Story By: Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

ONE-SHOT • 48 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • MATURE

For the first time ever, and just in time for the holidays, comes the Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Holiday Pinup Special! Get ready to check out all of your favorite Grimm Universe heroines and villainesses, both naughty and nice, representing all of that yuletide cheer! Some of the industry's top artists contribute gorgeous pin-ups of the Grimm Universes' most popular female characters in this stunning collection. This special issue also includes a never-before-published Grimm Universe short story! Grimm Fairy Tales 43

Dave Franchini (W)

ONGOING SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN

There once was a shadow who didn't like being a shadow and a girl who couldn't handle the world around her. One day, they decided it might be better to switch places to see if they could help each other out. It worked! But what they did was forbidden, and what became of their partnership neither of them saw coming.

Don't miss this new twisted tale-spinning from the Dark Book in the next issue of Grimm Fairy Tales! Robyn Hood: Justice #5 of 6

Chuck Dixon (W) Babisu Kourtis (A) Juan Manuel Rodriguez (C)

MINI-SERIES • 32 PAGES • FC • $3.99 • TEEN

Truths are revealed! With Robyn and Emily captives of Seamstress and no hope of escape in sight, all the cards are laid on the table. The mayor's plans are coming to fruition, and things aren't looking good for our favorite archer, her friends, or the city she loves. Even if Robyn defies the impossible and gets free, is she already too late to stop the change that is coming to New York and the rest of the world?!

Don't miss this penultimate issue that will bring Robyn one final step closer to the justice she has been looking for! Van Helsing vs. Dracula's Daughter TPB

Raven Gregory (W) Allan Otero (A) Robby Bevard (C)

TRADE PAPERBACK • 148 PAGES • FC • $19.99 • TEEN

Introducing Helsing's deadliest villain yet!

Liesel Van Helsing returns in a brand-new series set to light the inventive huntress' world on fire. A mysterious being rises from Helsing's long-forgotten past hell-bent on revenge. A being whose secrets could very well destroy Helsing…and all she holds dear. Don't miss this exciting new series written by fan-favorite Wonderland writer Raven Gregory and artist extraordinaire Allan Otero!

Collects Van Helsing vs. Dracula's Daughter #1 – 5.