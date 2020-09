Venom, Thor, Black Widow and Champions Top Advance Reorders

It's almost all Marvel in this week's advance reorders with a smidgen of We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Walking Dead and Getting it Together. A lot of Donny Cates of course, but there's a push for Black Widow, Champions, Wolverine and Miles Morales too.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market, the advance reorders chart. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR VENOM #27 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 01 DEVOURER KING $17.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW #2 JS CAMPBELL VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHAMPIONS #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #6 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #19 OUT $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS THOR #8 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #6 ALEX ROSS WOLVERINE TIMELESS VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #8 LAROCCA FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHAMPIONS #1 ANDREWS MARVEL ZOMBIES VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #8 ALEX ROSS THOR TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 CVR A MAIN $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CHAMPIONS #1 DI MEO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #13 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #6 JOHNSON VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GETTING IT TOGETHER #1 (OF 4) CVR B WADA (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #2 CVR B INFANTE VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MARAUDERS #13 DAUTERMAN FORTNITE VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #24 2ND PTG ART ADAMS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #13 CASSARA FORTNITE VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #1 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MARAUDERS #13 XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ORIGINAL MARVEL ZOMBIES MARVEL TALES #1 $7.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 01 APOCALYPSE SUITE $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BATMAN BY SCOTT SNYDER & GREG CAPULLO BOX SET 1 $49.99 DC COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP GREAT POWER NEW PTG DM $34.99 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX HC YEAR ONE (C: 1-1-2) $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS ASTONISHING X-MEN WHEDON CASSADAY OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR #5 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN VS APOCALYPSE TWELVE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN TP $29.99 DC COMICS DAVE COCKRUM X-MEN ARTIFACT ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 IDW PUBLISHING MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #18 OUT $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE #6 (OF 6) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS WEDDING OF CYCLOPS & PHOENIX HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR ONE HC $49.99 IMAGE COMICS OZ HC EMERALD CITY OF OZ $24.99 MARVEL COMICS LITTLE MARVEL STANDEE PUNCH-OUT BOOK TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACKSAD COLLECTED STORIES TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WOMEN OF POWER STANDEE PUNCH OUT BOOK HC $24.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

And the most reordered comics from DC Comics… and, again, all Batman.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL