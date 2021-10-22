War of the Bounty Hunters IG-88 #1 Preview: Back From the "Dead"

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Now we've got a preview of Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters IG-88 #1, a tie-in to Marvel's big Star Wars super-mega-crossover event. And you can tell Marvel means business with this event because not only is the tie-in itself one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, but the preview shows us a second: resurrecting a popular character who was only recently shockingly killed (which is, of course, itself another of the 22 Gimmicks). Check out the preview below, true believers!

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IG-88 #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211243

AUG211244 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IG-88 #1 WIJNGAARD VAR – $4.99

AUG211246 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IG-88 #1 FRENZ HANDBOOK VAR – $4.99

AUG211247 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IG-88 #1 ASRAR CARBONITE VAR – $4.99

(W) Woo Chul Lee (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

NO ONE CAN DEFEAT IG-88! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

IG-88 is an advanced assassin droid designed for death, destruction, and mayhem. Its weapons systems are unparalleled, its design flawless. Yet the galaxy's most sinister droid bounty hunter can still fail. What motivates IG-88's resurrection time and time again? Is it programming or something… more? And can IG-88 find a strategy to overcome its old foe, Boba Fett?! Rodney Barnes' and Guiu Vilanova's one-shot is the fourth of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

RATED T

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $4.99

