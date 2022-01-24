Spider-Man Meets The Debuting Tombstone, On Auction At Heritage

Spider-Man's various books are littered with keys and not just the big ones that everyone knows and expects either. No, there is some gold in them there hills, including Web of Spider-Man #36 from 1988, which features the debut of Tombstone, one of the most underrated Marvel villains in my eyes. The character has a lot of potential as far as the MCU is concerned, and he is also a lowkey fan favorite. That makes this CGC 9.8 copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, that much more enticing. This is one of only 94 to reach that grade as well, so for a book with what was surely a high print run, that is fantastic numbers-wise. It currently sits at $148 as of this writing. Check it out below.

Spider-Man Also Takes On Phreak-Out!

"Web of Spider-Man #36 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Tombstone. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $40. CGC census 1/22: 94 in 9.8, none higher. "Phreak-Out!" Story by Gerry Conway. Art by Alex Saviuk and Keith Williams. The young scientist from the previous issue is still on the loose, and now he has built his own powerful exoskeleton. The Phreak goes to Peter Parker's apartment and abducts Mary Jane, setting the stage for a showdown with Spider-Man over Times Square! Meanwhile, Joe Robertson is horrified to see a chilling old acquaintance and a soon-to-be new villain for Spider-Man. First appearance of Tombstone. 32 pages Cover price $0.75."

I have always had an affinity for Tombstone, and to snag a character's first appearance in that high a grade with so much upside is a win in my book. Go here and get a better look and more info on this great book, and place a bid if you wish. While you are there, click around and see what else is taking bids today as well.