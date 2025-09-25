Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC, Webtoon

Webtoon To Talk About Working With Marvel Comics At New York Comic Con

Webtoon to talk about working with Marvel Comics at this year's New York Comic Con

The biggest comic book publisher in the world, Webtoon, will be coming to New York Comic Con, promising their biggest appearance to date, with creators, signings, exclusives, panels and more. As well as talking about their new Marvel Comics and Disney collaboration. And this will include appearances by the Teenage Mercenary creators, YC and Rakyeon, in their first-ever US convention signing. And all from booth #2335:

"WEBTOON will bring together a powerhouse lineup of globally popular creators, including Brent Bristol (Ordeal), Violet Karim (Death of a Pop Star), unfins (Vampire Family, Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell), ToniRenea (Osora), Punko (Stagtown and Cinderella Boy), and Ro-taniah (Star Catcher) in panels exploring the future of digital comics, entertainment, and fandom. Teenage Mercenary creators YC and Rakyeon will also attend the event with their first US convention signing. "At the WEBTOON booth (#2335), fans will have the opportunity to meet an incredible lineup of creators and participate in daily giveaways and activities. The booth will feature daily cosplay meetups, a giant claw machine filled with prizes, collectible WEBTOON trading cards, and more. Attendees can also purchase premium merch at the WEBTOON booth, including convention exclusives. Additionally, the first 30,000 fans to visit the WEBTOON booth will be able to pick up a free WEBTOON tote bag featuring characters from WEBTOON, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. In a programming highlight, Disney will join WEBTOON to discuss the future of digital comics and the companies' collaboration to bring around 100 blockbuster comics to WEBTOON."

What's all that about? Well, Webtoon, Disney and Marvel will be cutting up and repaginating Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, and Star Wars stories mto Webtoon's vertical scrolling comics platform, with about a hundred comics, globally in a new dedicated section of the English-language app. This will also include original webcomic series, a selection of free episodes at launch, with subsequent episodes available to unlock using Webtoon Coins. Launch will include the following titles;

Amazing Spider-Man (2022-present)

Avengers (2012)

Star Wars (2015)

Alien (2021)

Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale

Webtoon Entertainment's full panel programming details are as follows:

Entire Universes In Your Pocket: The Future is Digital Comics with WEBTOON featuring Marvel (Thursday, October 9 at 2:00 pm ET in Room 409) — Featuring Quinn Sosna-Spear, WEBTOON Executive Producer; Ryan Lee, WEBTOON Head of US Content; Julia Alexander, Puck Media Correspondent; and Marvel. Moderated by Rob Salkowitz, Eisner-nominated journalist for ICv2 and Forbes.

— Featuring Quinn Sosna-Spear, WEBTOON Executive Producer; Ryan Lee, WEBTOON Head of US Content; Julia Alexander, Puck Media Correspondent; and Marvel. Moderated by Rob Salkowitz, Eisner-nominated journalist for ICv2 and Forbes. Your Origin Story: Turning Your Passion Into a Dream Job with WEBTOON (Thursday, October 9 at 4:00 pm ET in Room 406.2) — Featuring Brent Bristol, Ordeal creator; Violet Karmin, Death of a Pop Star creator; Ro-taniah, Star Catcher creator; unfins, Vampire Family and Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell creator. Moderated by Jenna Wrenn, host of the Femsplaining and Portrait of a Fangirl.

— Featuring Brent Bristol, Ordeal creator; Violet Karmin, Death of a Pop Star creator; Ro-taniah, Star Catcher creator; unfins, Vampire Family and Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell creator. Moderated by Jenna Wrenn, host of the Femsplaining and Portrait of a Fangirl. Hollywood's Next Wave: Finding New Franchises in a Sea of Content (Friday, October 10 at 2:00 pm ET in Room 409) — Featuring Jason Goldberg, Head of Global Film at WEBTOON Productions; Punko, Stagtown and Cinderella Boy creator; Regina Kim, Forbes contributor; Heather Horn, Producer at Crunchyroll. Moderated by Crystal Bell, Culture Editor at Mashable.

— Featuring Jason Goldberg, Head of Global Film at WEBTOON Productions; Punko, Stagtown and Cinderella Boy creator; Regina Kim, Forbes contributor; Heather Horn, Producer at Crunchyroll. Moderated by Crystal Bell, Culture Editor at Mashable. Legends Reborn: Iconic Comics, New Adventures on WEBTOON (Saturday, October 11 at 1:45 pm in Room 409) — Featuring Quinn Sosna-Spear, WEBTOON Executive Producer; Tom Waltz, New York Times-bestselling writer; Cara O'Neil, VP of Marketing at Dark Horse Comics; Bryce Carlson, Deputy Publisher at BOOM! Studios. Moderated by Eric Francisco, Associate Entertainment Editor at Esquire.

— Featuring Quinn Sosna-Spear, WEBTOON Executive Producer; Tom Waltz, New York Times-bestselling writer; Cara O'Neil, VP of Marketing at Dark Horse Comics; Bryce Carlson, Deputy Publisher at BOOM! Studios. Moderated by Eric Francisco, Associate Entertainment Editor at Esquire. Queer Love: Holding Space for Authentic LGBTQ+ Stories (Saturday, October 11 at 4:45 pm in Room 409) — Featuring Casey McQuiston, #1 New York Times bestselling author; Nicole Maines, actor (Supergirl, Yellowjackets) and writer (DC Pride, Secret Six); ToniRenea, Osora creator; Ngozi Ukazu, New York Times-bestselling and award-winning author; Liam Donnelly, cartoonist. Moderated by Megan Townsend, Senior Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis at GLAAD.

— Featuring Casey McQuiston, #1 New York Times bestselling author; Nicole Maines, actor (Supergirl, Yellowjackets) and writer (DC Pride, Secret Six); ToniRenea, Osora creator; Ngozi Ukazu, New York Times-bestselling and award-winning author; Liam Donnelly, cartoonist. Moderated by Megan Townsend, Senior Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis at GLAAD. The Fandom Effect: How Fans Shape Pop Culture (Sunday, October 12 at 12:30 pm in Room 409) — Featuring Alessandra Ferreri, Head of Content at Wattpad; Allegra Rosenberg, fandom expert and journalist; Elizabeth Minkel, co-host of the Fansplaining; Mi-Anne Chan, Founding Editor of mixed feelings; Claire Dodson, Associate Director of Culture, Teen Vogue. Moderated by Jenna Wrenn, host of Femsplaining and Portrait of a Fangirl.

And Webtoon signings at booth #2335:

Thursday, October 9

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET: Yueh Yang (The Omen Girl) and Violet Karim (Death of a Pop Star)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET: Purpah (Suitor Armor)

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET: Derek V. Song (Fantasy High)

Friday, October 10

11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET: Punko (Stagtown, Cinderella Boy)

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET: Brent Bristol (Ordeal) and unfins (Vampire Family, Love Advice from

the Great Duke of Hell)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET: YC and Rakyeon (Teenage Mercenary)

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET: Matt Dinniman (Dungeon Crawler Carl)

Saturday, October 11

11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET: ToniRenea (Osora) and Ro-taniah (Star Catcher)

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET: YC and Rakyeon (Teenage Mercenary)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm ET: unfins (Vampire Family, Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell)

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm ET: Violet Karim (Death of a Pop Star) and Jjolee (Cuffing Cupid)

Sunday, October 12

11:00 am to 12:00 pm ET: ToniRenea (Osora) and Ro-taniah (Star Catcher)

