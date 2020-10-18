What Did Bleeding Cool Get Right And Wrong About 5G and Future State?

Last week, DC Comics released their January 2021 Solicitations, laying down the solicits for the first month of the Future State line-wide event. Future State is a combination of two DC Comcis plans – the two-month gap that initially would have led up to DC Comics 5G – of Generation Five – and 5G itself, a relaunch of the DC Universe, with classic characters aged up and aged out, with new characters taking their place. Bleeding Cool has reported first – and reported more – about 5G even though it was never actually officially announced. So, given its unofficial nature, that it all came to Bleeding Cool through leaks and gossip, and the shutdown changed everything – what did we know – and when?

What We Said: The first mention of 5G was on Bleeding Cool on June 13th 2019. All we had was a name. On October 14th, Bleeding Cool was the first to work out out, after we dissected the very blurry DC Timeline as shown off by Dan DiDio on stage at NYCC. It was the future of the current DC Universe. The DC Timeline would be stretched back out again, giving a longer history to the DC Universe through the twentieth century but that the characters would age, and be replaced by new, younger versions of the characters filling that role. The DC Universe would relaunch with new #1s. And this would be the new status quo for DC Comics going forward.

What Happened: Dan DiDio was fired as publisher, and 5G unravelled. The Free Comic Book Day title that published the new DC Timeline was pulped. However, Future State shows a number of aged characters, such as Wonder Woman and Superman, with new characters taking over their roles – but just for a two month period.

What We Said: We stated that before the big 5G relaunch, there would be a two-month Convergence-like "fill-in" period across the range, run by Marie Javins, giving DC editorial a chance to put a few issues of the new 5G books under their wing.

What Happened: The pandemic hit, schedules were curtailed, and as 5G was cancelled, the work already done was folded into that planned two-month period instead. Marie Javins is running it as Editor-In-Chief.

What We Said: The end of Death Metal would set up 5G by feturing the aged DC central characters, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

What Happened: The end of Death Metal will now set up 5G. We have seen a Wonder Woman with a grey streak.

What We Said: 5G would see the mass replacement of all DC's titles with new leads and aged former legacy characters, as the new ongoing reality of the DC Universe.

What Happened: Future State is the mass replacement of all DC's titles with new leads and aged former legacy characters – for two months.

What We Said: Bruce Wayne would no longer be Batman, believed by the world to be dead, but replaced in the role by son of Lucius Fox, Luke Fox, and would be written by John Ridley, giving us a new Batman #1 going forward, a black Batman in DC's most prominent title.

What Happened: John Ridley is writing The Next Batman mini-series, in a world in which Bruce Wayne is dead and the new Batman is linked to the Fox family. Could be Luke or Tim.

What We Said: Jonathan Kent would be the new Superman, putting Smallville in a Kandor-sized bottle to protect it. Clark Kent would instead lead The Authority.

What Happened: Jonathan Kent is the new Superman, putting Smallville in a Kandor-sized bottle to protect it. Clarl Kent is a pariah, exiled on WarWorld.

What We Said: Barry Allen would be replaced as The Flash by a child of Captain Boomerang.

What Happened: None of that.

What We Said: Green Lantern would have Jo Mullein as the new Green Lantern of Earth, replacing Hal Jordan.

What Happened: Jo Mullein is the new Green Lantern of Earth.in Justice League.

What We Said: Aquaman would rework the planned Aquaman Earth One graphic novel by Francis Manapul.

What Happened: Nope. It's Aqualad with the grown up daughter of Aquaman and Mera.

Now all we have to do it wait to see if The Dark Detective is Officer/Mayor Nakano and if the new Harley Quinn is indeed Punchline and if the new Batman does indeed have a thing going on with the older Wonder Woman..