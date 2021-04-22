What If Archie Published A Comic Called What If? July 2021 Solicits?

Marvel Comics is turning their What If comic books into a TV series. And it seems, in July, Archie Comics want in, collecting last year's Betty & Veronica: What If series in their July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

BETTY & VERONICA: WHAT IF? (TR)

BETTY & VERONICA: WHAT IF is classic B&V at their finest—loaded with friendship and fun. Featuring the timeless, classic Archie style known across the world for its family-friendly stories and rich history. Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of tales that see the two iconic BFFs tackle the fantastical, supernatural, dangerous and everything in-between!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover:

978-1-64576-919-4

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5½ x 7½"

TR

704 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/21



ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER VACATION #1

Get ready for a BEACH PARTY BONANZA with Archie and all his pals 'n' gals in RIVERDALE! It's time for pool parties, barbecue blowouts, and maybe even a little summer romance… hopefully no one gets too sun burned!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 7/28

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

BRAND NEW STORY: "Ruff Summer!" Archie's got a new job as a lifeguard at the beach… but it's Archie's dog Vegas who's having his moment in the sun when he helps save a swimmer! Vegas soon becomes the star of the beach—but will it last?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 7/7

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DREAM (TR)

1000 pages of Archie Comics? No, you're not dreaming—that's exactly what you'll get in this oversized collection featuring over 100 stories of hilarious scenarios and heartwarming tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Peña

978-1-64576-921-7

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8" TR 1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/28

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #4: A JUGHEAD IN THE FAMILY

We're continuing Archie Comics' landmark 80th Anniversary celebration with another special showcase digest! This time, we revisit the hilarious never-before-reprinted "A Jughead in the Family" storyline: Jughead gets into a fight with his dad and moves out—but who's willing to take him in? Join in on the hilarity as Jughead moves from place to place, living with the families of Archie, Ethel, Moose, Trula Twyst, and even Reggie!

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Rex Lindsey, Digikore Studios, Jack Morelli Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 7/28

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

BRAND NEW STORY: "Water Songs" Riverdale is hosting their very own Mermaid Day and Betty & Veronica have landed roles as female pirates! Everyone is impressed with their impromptu sea shanty sing-a-longs, much to the ire of fellow performer Cheryl Blossom! But a siren-like voice comes from out of nowhere, and threatens to blow them all out of the water!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 7/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #111

BRAND NEW STORY: "Stuck on VR!" Jughead is amazed by Archie's new VR headset… until he realizes it's stuck on his head! Archie tries to help out his buddy who's stuck in virtual reality, leading him all over Riverdale on skateboard!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.