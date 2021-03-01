WhedonCon Distances From Joss Whedon, Changes To Hellmouth Convention

The annual convention celebrating all things related to Joss Whedon has had a tough time of it. They postponed their 2020 Whedoncon comic convention in Los Angeles to 2021, and have postponed it again, noting that the vaccine rollout to the general population is expected to take until late summer and the Los Angeles area is still in the highest restrictive tier. And then there is Joss Whedon himself, repeatedly accused of abuse and unprofessional behaviour from Charisma Carpenter and others, on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel.

As a result, the organisers of WhedonCon state that "after consulting with local officials and our hotel partner, in the interest of the safety of our attendees, guests, vendors and volunteers, we have made the reluctant decision to postpone the convention once again. The new dates will be June 3–5, 2022 and will take place at the Los Angeles Airport Hilton."

And they are changing their name from WhedonCon to The Hellmouth Convention. No reason given, but everybody reading it will know exactly why. "Although the name has changed, it will be the same fun and intimate event that you have come to expect, and we hope to see you next year when we can safely do so."

They are also launching an online charity-raising event on the 5th of June called Fandomopolis – All the Fandoms That Fit, to raise money for the Fighting For A Cause: Los Angeles LGBT Center and The Ron Glass Memorial Scholarship Fund – Wooten Youth Center. The event will feature panels, cosplay, and trivia and tickets will be available for a minimum donation of $3, and it begins at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 7 pm GMT. It is likely that the Q&A, back-and-forth may get a little intense this year. But I'm off to buy my ticket now.