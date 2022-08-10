When Peter Parker Meets Mary Jane Watson (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)

Okay, so thanks to the vagaries of comic book publishing, Peter Parker already met with his ex, Mary Jane, on the island of Krakoa, for the Hellfire Gala – though she wasn't herself. And that event is still in the future for the cast of Amazing Spider-Man #7 by Zeb Wells and John Romita, out today. For Peter Parker, this is the first time he has been with Mary Jane in six months after whatever it was that Peter did that we still have no clue about. And this is not the false start of Amazing Spider-Man #2.

With Norman Osborn as the stupidest matchmaker in the world. He may be all altruistic now, after the events of the Sin Eater, but that doesn't always mean that altruism is well placed.

Note the absolute masterwork of John Romita here at portraying the blandest, nondescript facial expressions – you can feel the ennui. It is all, naturally, an act.

Especially when Paul arrives, the man who Mary Jane is now living with, as well as (somehow) their kids. And a little dream sequence to boot. But who is dreaming. Works best with the switching art style and expressions, in marked contrast to the previous panels.

Before returning to the everyday mundanity of it all. Something's got to give.

And with Mary Jane about to be possessed by the robotic version of Moira MacTaggert at the Hellfire Gala, and with Grey, Spider-Man and Wolverine in hot pursuit, Spider-Man will catch up with the previous X-Men event while the current one is playing out, before barrelling into the next X-Men event with Dark Web. It's hard to catch up, and printing delays make it even harder than usual… so, what did Peter Parker do? He left the toilet seat up again, right? Probably webbed it into place…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220863

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita

• Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?!

• One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: $3.99