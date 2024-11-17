Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: thought bubble, tiny onion

When Tiny Onion Sponsors A Thought Bubble Mid-Con Party In Harrogate

Article Summary Tiny Onion sponsors a vibrant Mid-Con Party at Mojo, Harrogate, with top comic creators as DJs.

Special themed cocktails like The Star-Faced Man and bonus terrace dance floor hype the crowd.

Unique conversations spark ideas on apps and charity, connecting comics with innovative tech.

James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion showcases new titles and collaborations, broadening its creative influence.

Last night's Thought Bubble Mid-Con party was held at Mojo in Harrogate, with comic creators taking to the DJ "tablecloth" as this uninflatable flotation device was called by the bar staff, including Sarah Gordon, Henry Barajas, Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing and more through the night. The Mid-Con Party has been a stable event at Thought Bubble, both at Leeds and Harrogate, and Kieron Gillen has said he is not going to DJ at it any more a number of times, and every year makes that promise a tissue of lies. The Tiny Onion sponsorship of the event was emblazoned on all the screens, as well as offering special cocktails, The Jaspar Jane, The Flesh Tornado, Weirdblood, The Star-Faced Man and Ghost Guts… none of them with any onion in, sadly. The venue was packed, especially when the outside terrace was cleared so as not to upset local residents, and the bar across three floors was already full, so another floor was shoved into it. But maybe that just made it all a lot more fun as the dancing kicked off large. Hangovers around this morning as Day Two of Thought Bubble kicks off… now.

It was also the place for the stragest conversations. I came across one couple from Dundee, and spent the night talking about possible plans to transform the London Underground's tannoy for charitable purposes, as well as looking at a location-based app for artwork, and how it all ties in with comics publisher DC Thompson. I will be following this up.

Tiny Onion is an independent production house created by James Tynion IV, co-creator of Something is Killing the Children, The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake, Wynd, and more. It came to prominence with the great Comic Book Substack unveiling of 2021 and publishing a number of titles, such as Blue Book, before launching a merchandise store and becoming the studio for presenting, publishing and managing Tynion's new creator-owned work. It often exhibits at comic conventions, but at Harrogate, Tynion able to bring in more of his European collaborators at the show.

