Who Left Another One Of Wolverine's Skeletons Lying Around? #XSpoilers

Don't get careless with your Wolverine! It has been established in the Krakoan age of Marvel Comics' X-Men books since 2019, that mutants can be resurrected through the Krakoan protocols. Wolverine posed the writers a slight problem in that much of what Wolverine is, is not generated organically. Namely, his adamantium-bonded skeleton.

Which is why they have a vat of liquid adamantium at Krakoan headquarters, ready to inject into any Wolverine they have to resurrect. Even if sometimes they put too much in.

But as we have seen, it does mean that bits of Wolverine have been left all over the place. Such as this auction bidding on a set of his claws.

And in today's X-Men #21, it seems that Forge – when he is not trying to eliminate worldwide homelessness and hunger – has noticed.

Because he did just get attacked by one of these…

It turns out that Orchis has a policy of waste not, want not. And has been turning abandoned Wolverine adamantium skeletons into attack robots, as befits an organisation formed by machines from the future come to wipe out mutantity. Still, at least X-Force #40, also out today, shows us where one of them ends up in one of the many futures that plague the X-Men books…

Hey, Wolverine, you don't have tp say the sound effects out loud, you know that, right?

X-FORCE #40

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230784

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill, Paul Davidson (CA) Joshua Cassara

BACK FROM THE FUTURE! The new team of COLOSSUS, WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL, OMEGA RED, SAGE and DOMINO must contend with BEAST'S plans… and the future! A blast from their past will have readers talking, and sets the stage for the next era of X-FORCE! Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230787

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

ORCHIS RISING! Mutantkind may be stronger than ever, but that just makes their enemies more determined than ever to tear them down. Orchis' plans are in motion, preparing for the fall?

Rated T+In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $3.99