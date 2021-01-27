Will Ben Grimm Kill Reed Richards? Fantastic Four #28 Spoilers

Today's Fantastic Four #28 by Dan Slott and RB Silva, dubbed Nullified rather than Knullified, sees Marvel Comics' first family put through the wringer by The Griever, another one of those fundamental forces of nature they are unable to beat, without destroying reality. And in the process, she tortures them with their most likely death. An older Susan Storm at the hands of Doctor Doom who has turned her own powers against her.

Fantastic Four #28, art by RB Silva

The Thing being broken up by someone who seems linked to The Griever, going by the name Rapture. Not the future X-Man Sister Joy or Weapon X/SHIELD double agent of The Contingency, odds are Rapture is someone we will be introduced to soon.

Fantastic Four #28, art by RB Silva

But the most disturbing predicted death, is that of Reed Richards at the hands of a future Ben Grimm.

Fantastic Four #28, art by RB Silva

And this Future Thing has a message for his visiting past self.

Fantastic Four #28, art by RB Silva

It's going to happen. Or the circumstances that lead up to it will. What is Reed Richards going to do that would lead Ben Grimm to commit this act? Keep reading… talking of which…

Fantastic Four #28, art by RB Silva

Looks like someone was reading The History Of The Marvel Universe, set at the end of time.

The History of The Marvel Universe #1

With Franklin and Galactus sitting around a cosmic campfire telling stories… while The Hulk talks to The One Below … everything's connected.

