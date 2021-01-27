Will Ben Grimm Kill Reed Richards? Fantastic Four #28 Spoilers

Today's Fantastic Four #28 by Dan Slott and RB Silva, dubbed Nullified rather than Knullified, sees Marvel Comics' first family put through the wringer by The Griever, another one of those fundamental forces of nature they are unable to beat, without destroying reality. And in the process, she tortures them with their most likely death. An older Susan Storm at the hands of Doctor Doom who has turned her own powers against her.

The Thing being broken up by someone who seems linked to The Griever, going by the name Rapture. Not the future X-Man Sister Joy or Weapon X/SHIELD double agent of The Contingency, odds are Rapture is someone we will be introduced to soon.

But the most disturbing predicted death, is that of Reed Richards at the hands of a future Ben Grimm.

And this Future Thing has a message for his visiting past self.

It's going to happen. Or the circumstances that lead up to it will. What is Reed Richards going to do that would lead Ben Grimm to commit this act? Keep reading… talking of which…

Looks like someone was reading The History Of The Marvel Universe, set at the end of time.

With Franklin and Galactus sitting around a cosmic campfire telling stories… while The Hulk talks to The One Below … everything's connected.

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200544

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

"Nullified" The deadliest weapon in the universe. The greatest force it could ever be leveled at. And a decision that could forever change the life of our Fantastic cast! Plus, a shocking return of a major character! This one is not to be missed! Guest-starring the SILVER SURFER… and more! Rated TIn Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99