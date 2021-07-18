Will Spider-Man Kill a Baby in Miles Morales Spider-Man #28 [Preview]

Clones. Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. At least, that's the case if you're a Spider-Man. Clones just can't stay away. If they aren't trying to take over your life, they're trying to murder your baby sister on top of the Brooklyn Bridge. So much drama! The solicit for Miles Morales Spider-Man #28 promises "the most heart-wrenching comic of the year" — but start with this preview below.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #28

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210617

MAY210618 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #28 COELLO CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE CLONE SAGA REACHES ITS CATACLYSMIC CONCLUSION!

• Selim was cloned and raised to be the perfect super-soldier for hire. Miles has trouble just getting to class on time.

• Selim's scruples are also vastly different than Miles'… so Miles' family is in horrific danger.

• YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THE MOST HEART-WRENCHING COMIC OF THE YEAR!

Rated T

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99