Wolverine As Captain Britain's Abusive Pimp In Marauders #14 Spoilers

Wolverine time! As Jude Terror put it in his inimitable style (why would anyone want to imitate it?) in recent issues of Excalibur, "Saturnyne wants Brian Braddock's sword, but he's obsessed with an amulet", renaming the book "Sexcalibur" in the process.

In a previous life, Brian Braddock's girlfriend was Courtney Ross, the 616-version of Saturnyne, killed by another version of herself, Sat-Yr-9 back in the first Excalibur series. There was much talk about Brian Braddock and Saturnyne in Alan Moore and Alan Davis' Captain Britain as well. Put it back in

Andf in Excalibur #13, Brian Braddock took advantage of that.

Saturnyne makes out with Brian and then whips out her Starlight Sword (which we get a Wikipedia page on) and gives it to him. She says she's ditching the old Amulet/Sword method of choosing a Captain Britain and just making him the new one. They start to have sex, and Betsy sneaks in and grabs the Starlight sword. It turns out Brian was faking the entire time. He had already accepted his role with the Sword of Might as the protector of Avalon, and all of this was a ruse for Betsy to get the sword. Brian says he's loyal to his family and his

But as Marauders #14 brings in the feast before the battle, between Krakoa and Arrako in Otherworld, Wolverine knows that Brian Braddock could stop this all by doing the dirty with Saturnyne. Not just a sword but the whole game.

If Captain Britain would stop being so wedded to Meggan (his wife) and get bedded to Saturnyne (the parallel version of his old girlfriend) everyone could go home and no one would die. And we'd maybe get a reality TV show out of it, sex with your interdimensional ex.

Blame his sipping on the squid urine, I guess, for his tartness.

So of course, Wolverine has to step in and do some penetrating of his own.

Big spoilers at the click… but remembers, she his her Royal Whyness, the Omiversal Majestrix, its but a pinprick in the great scale of things.

MARAUDERS #14 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200537

(W) Gerry Duggan, Ben Percy (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99