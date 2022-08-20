Wolverine: Patch #5 Preview: Wolverine vs. SHIELD

Nick Fury thinks he can outmatch Wolverine in the final issue of his own mini-series in this preview of Wolverine: Patch #5. Has he never read a comic before? Check out the preview below.

Wolverine: Patch #5

by Larry Hama & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Geoff Shaw

LAW'S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…

