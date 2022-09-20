World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #123 Preview: Halloween Issue

Get into the Halloween spirit early with this spooky preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #123. Yes, it's a Halloween comic in September. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #123

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221184

(W) Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn, Various (A) Various, Bill Galvan (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in ""Doom Back from the Tomb," While the gang is on a hike. Jughead steps into an opening in a hollow tree and then disappears. The gang begins to investigate and promptly disappear one by one as they follow each other. It turns out to be an elevator to an underground lair! What will they unearth there?

Then, in "Case of the Party Crasher," Archie gets meta in this party on the Archie Comics lot! Your favorite characters are all letting loose in between making comics-but when Archie finds out a supervillain is threatening to crash their celebration, it's time for Detective Sam Hill to stop the break-in before it happens!

In Shops: 9/21/2022

SRP: $8.99

