Worst Endangered Species Ever? Action Comics #1031 Preview

For an extinct species, there sure are a lot of Kryptonians floating around the DC Universe. And there's about to be more, because Superman rescues a space ship full of Kryptonian refugees in this preview of Action Comics #1031, in stores from DC Comics next week. Plus a Midnighter story too?! It's two comics for the price of… well, for the price of what five of them should cost, but it's more lie one and a quarter by current over-inflated prices. Oh, just check out the preview below!
ACTION COMICS #1031
DC Comics
0321DC027
0321DC028 – ACTION COMICS #1031 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin
"Warworld Rising" part two! After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth. And in the backup story, stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031 CVR A MIKEL JANIN, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0321DC028 ACTION COMICS #1031 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC027 ACTION COMICS #1031, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.