Worst Endangered Species Ever? Action Comics #1031 Preview

For an extinct species, there sure are a lot of Kryptonians floating around the DC Universe. And there's about to be more, because Superman rescues a space ship full of Kryptonian refugees in this preview of Action Comics #1031, in stores from DC Comics next week. Plus a Midnighter story too?! It's two comics for the price of… well, for the price of what five of them should cost, but it's more lie one and a quarter by current over-inflated prices. Oh, just check out the preview below!