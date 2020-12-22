Wrestling, Mandalorian, Zack Snyder – Daily LITG, 22nd December 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Sons Of Anarchy or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bray Wyatt faces Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC
LITG: Bray Wyatt faces Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC.

Daily LITG: The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
  2. Dave Bautista Wants to Know Why Men Cut Their Balls Off for Trump
  3. The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Chimes in on Season Two Finale
  4. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  5. Let's Take A Look At Some New Hasbro Marvel Legends & Retro Figures
  6. DC Future State Gossip: No More Shagging In The Justice League
  7. Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists, Turns; New Images Released
  8. Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid Cast Reunion Looks to Sweep Hunger's Leg
  9. DC Future State Gossip: What Future Is There For Teen Titans?
  10. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

  1. Marvel Comics Runs Two-Tone Variant Covers by Michael Cho in March
  2. Marvel Launches The Trial Of Ultraman in March 2021
  3. Behemoth Signs Multi-Year Simon & Schuster Global Distribution Deal
  4. Marvel Publishes The Vitals: True Nurse Stories, Not To Comic Shops
  5. Destiny NY Launches From Black Mask in March 2021
  6. Vanessa Flores Sells Debut Graphic Novel Moriviví For Six Figures 
  7. DC Future State Gossip: Green Lantern Does A Star Trek: Discovery
  8. DC Future State Flash Gossip: Wally West, What Did You Do? (Spoilers)

LITG one year ago… your mother was a Tracer

And Incoming was being pulped.

  1. A-List Marvel Creator Admits to Tracing Other Creators' Work
  2. So Why Were Copies of Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Destroyed Anyway?
  3. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins
  4. Confirmed: The Venom Island of Venom #21 is The Same One From Amazing Spider-Man #347
  5. 3,124,461 Thoughts About Marvel's Incoming #1, Out On Thursday (Spoilers)
  6. Tom King and Tom Taylor Team Up on Twitter to Cancel Mitch Gerads
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Supergirl Returns to Kotobukiya with New Bishoujo Statu
  9. "Loki": Tom Hiddleston's "Team Loki"; Promises "See You in the New Year"
  10. "Sea Of Thieves" Launches "Year In Review" Feature

LITG two years ago… Sacha Baron Cohen on the case

And Aquaman was awful.

  1. Doctor Who: Rose Tyler – The Woman Who Saved the Doctor (VIDEO)
  2. Who Is America? – Did Sacha Baron Cohen Uncover a Pedophile Ring?
  3. Aquaman Review: Not a Disaster But Still a Giant Mess
  4. Titans 'Dick Grayson' End Credits Tease Young Justice Fans (SPOILER)
  5. Jon Kasdan Reminds Us 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Could Have Opened TONIGHT

What's happening today…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Willingham, creator of Elementals, co-creator of Fables, Shadowpact, writer on Robin.
  • Mike Marts, EIC of AfterShock Comics
  • Rob Potchak, Gamestop Store Manager
  • Tony Isabella, co-creator of Black Goliath, Black Lightning, Misty Knight.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Walking Dead, Sons Of Anarchy or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  