X Deaths of Wolverine #3 Preview: Introducing the Butt-Claw

By now, everyone is aware of our theory about Wolverine and how many dicks he has. Which is two, just to be clear. And it looks like Bleeding Cool may have some readers on Krakoa, because in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #3, Scout sees our Wolverine two-dicks theory and raises us: the X-23 butt-claw! To be clear, that is a claw that pops out of a Wolverine's butt. "Like a stinger."

Yes, Scout is obviously a subscriber to Wolverine two-dick trutherism, and she knows the conspiracy can't possibly end there. Now, she's asking a lot of questions that may land her in trouble. Don't let them silence you, Scout! "If there are two, can there be three?" You are getting close to the truth! And truly, you have earned the title of Wolverine.

Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #3

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

PROTECTING THE PRESENT! WEEK 6 – With WOLVERINE saving the past, who protects the present? WOLVERINES, that's who! The "Wolverine family" of WOLVERINE (LAURA KINNEY), DAKEN and SCOUT enters the fray as the dark side of Wolverine's time-traveling mission comes into focus.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620146400311

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Varants:

75960620146400321 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 3 NAKAYAMA ANIME STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400331 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 3 INHYUK LEE OMEGA WOLVERINE SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400341 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 3 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400351 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 3 CASSADAY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400361 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 3 WARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

