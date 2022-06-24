X-Force #29 Preview: Kid Omega… Optimist?

Kid Omega has a bright outlook on the future of Krakoa in this preview of X-Force #29… even if it is for his own ends. And even if it's doomed. Check out the preview below.

X-Force #29

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

THE LAST STAND…AGAINST KRAKOA, THE ISLAND THAT KILLS LIKE A MAN! As CEREBRAX captures and turns the mutants' powers against them, it sets its sight on the biggest mutant of all – KRAKOA itself! A fight this big is going to take all the power X-FORCE can muster…and the true Omega to live up to his potential!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609467702911

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467702921 – X-FORCE 29 MERCADO HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609467702931 – X-FORCE 29 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

