The Sentinels Stalk Among Us in X-Men #14, Up for Auction

X-Men fans are all about their debuts, and next to Magneto, I think the biggest one you can get is the first appearance of the Sentinels. In all my years in comics going to shows and running a store, I do not think I have ever see a copy of X-Men #14 in decent shape, and never in high grade. Kids must have eaten this story up when it first released in 1965. It has an amazing cover as well. A CGC 3.5 copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today and is at a criminally low price of $289. You can check it out below.

Always Buy Cheap X-Men Keys

"X-Men #14 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white to white pages. This issue contains the first appearances of the Sentinels and Dr. Bolivar Trask, and the origin of the Angel is told. Jack Kirby cover, inked by Wally Wood, with interior layouts by Kirby. Werner Roth and Vince Colletta interior art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $178. CGC census 11/22: 130 in 3.5, 2312 higher. CGC Grader Notes: heavy creasing to cover, light tears to cover. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Wally Wood. Among Us Stalk…The Sentinels!, script by Stan Lee, pencils by Jack Kirby (layouts) and Werner Roth [as Jay Gavin] (pencils), inks by Vince Colletta; After their battle with the Juggernaut, Xavier sends the X-Men on vacation; Reading a story in the paper about Dr. Trask and his story on the mutant menace, Professor X calls for a televised debate with the anthropologist; During the broadcast, Trask unveils his Sentinels, robots who were built to capture and nullify mutants, but things quickly get out of hand as the Sentinels proclaim themselves superior to puny humans and prepare to take over; Xavier calls his X-Men to help and they return to battle the Sentinels; When one of their number falls, the giant robots capture Trask and return to their base; The X-Men follow and find a hidden complex complete with devastating weaponry aimed directly at them."

This is cheap for an X-Men key.

