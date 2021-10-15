X-men Trial Of Magneto #3 Preview: Memory Issues

The Scarlet Witch is back in this preview of X-Men Trial of Magneto #3… but she doesn't seem to remember things all that well. What's going on? Has the Scarlet Witch lost her memories? Or is this just the typical level that Marvel cares about continuity? Maybe she's angling for a job as a Marvel editor?! We'll find out on Wednesday, but for now, check out the preview below.

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211142

AUG211144 – X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5) VEGA VAR – $3.99

AUG211145 – X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR – $3.99

AUG211146 – X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5) MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

JUDGE, JURY AND HEXECUTIONER!

• The truth won't stay buried.

• Nor will other things…

• Who lurks in the shadows, and what do they know? RATED T+

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $3.99

