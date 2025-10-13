Posted in: Comics, Manga, NYCC, Yen Press | Tagged: digital novels, E-books, light novels, overlord, tapas, the eminence in shadow, The Summer Hikaru Died, the time i got reincarnated as a slime, Yen On, Yen Press

Yen Press and Tapas Announce Yen On Light Novels on Tapaas at NYCC

At New York Comic Con, Yen Press and Tapas announced a new partnership to bring Yen On light novels to the Tapas app, including hit series.

Article Summary Yen Press and Tapas partner to bring popular Yen On light novels to the Tapas app starting October 2025

Launch titles include The Eminence in Shadow, Overlord, Re:ZERO, The Summer Hikaru Died, and Slime

Readers can unlock episodes early or read them for free as new light novel chapters roll out daily

More Yen Press series will be added monthly, expanding the digital lineup for light novel fans

Yen Press and Tapas Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership to provide readers with a modern web novel reading experience for some of the most iconic light novel series. Starting October 2025, the first selection of series from Yen On (Yen Press's novel imprint) will be available to read on Tapas, with users able to access the first five "episodes" for free. New episodes will roll out daily following the initial release, and readers will have the option to either pay to unlock the new content immediately or wait for free access.

Yen Press Light Novels Coming to Tapas

Yen Press and Tapas had partnered in the past on the bestselling and ongoing series The Beginning After the End by TurtleMe. The fantasy-action web novel-turned-comic about a reincarnated king who is born with the memories of his past life garnered massive popularity on Tapas, with Yen Press licensing the comic for print publication.

The first batch of series coming to the Tapas platform are The Eminence in Shadow, Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, The Summer Hikaru Died, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Following the initial release, additional Yen On series will be added to the site on a monthly basis.

The Eminence in Shadow

By Daisuke Aizawa

Illustrated by Touzai

Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind…or at least, do the next best thing—pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal—and everyone knows the truth but him!

Overlord

By Kugane Maruyama

Illustrated by so-bin

For twelve years, the virtual world of Yggdrasil has served as the playground and battlefield for the skeletal lord Momonga and his guild of fellow monsters, Ainz Ooal Gown. But the guild's glory days are over, and the game is shutting down permanently. When Momonga logs in one last time just to be there when the servers go dark, something happens—and suddenly, fantasy is reality. A rogues' gallery of fanatically devoted NPCs is ready to obey his every order, but the world Momonga now inhabits is not the one he remembers. The game may be over, but the epic tale of Ainz Ooal Gown is only beginning…

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

By Tappei Nagatsuki

Illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka

Subaru Natsuki was just trying to get to the convenience store but wound up summoned to another world. He encounters the usual things—life-threatening situations, silver-haired beauties, cat fairies—you know, normal stuff. All that would be bad enough, but he's also gained the most inconvenient magical ability of all—time travel, but he's got to die to use it. How do you repay someone who saved your life when all you can do is die?

The Summer Hikaru Died

By Mio Nukaga

Original Story by Mokumokuren

The bond between Yoshiki and Hikaru is a welcome escape from their isolated village. But one day when the two boys meet up, Yoshiki can immediately tell something is off. Though the person standing before him looks and acts exactly like Hikaru, Yoshiki knows that his friend is…gone. Someone—no, something—has taken Hikaru's place. And with so many eerie incidents happening in town lately, Yoshiki is becoming increasingly conflicted. Although things will never be as they once were, he would prefer this Hikaru to no Hikaru at all.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

By Fuse

Illustrated by Mitz Vah

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm…as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

"This is an exciting next step in our partnership with Tapas—for us, our creators, and our audience," said Yen Press President Kurt Hassler. "It's an opportunity that lets some of our biggest properties find new readers who already love and use the Tapas site, while preexisting fans of these series gain another accessible way to read their favorite titles and discover new ones as well."

"At Tapas, we see a significant opportunity to bring novels to our readers," said Alex R. Carr, Executive Director at Tapas Entertainment. "By partnering with Yen Press in this endeavor, we ensure not only a rich catalog of stories to delight our readers, but also a level of quality that our readers already come to expect on the platform. It's an easy 'yes' from our perspective!"

The best way to stay up-to-date as new series are added is to follow Yen Press and Tapas on their social media accounts.

