1000xResist Confirmed For Xbox & PlayStation Release Next Month

1000xResist is finally coming over to the remaining two consoles after being out on PC and Switch, as XSX|S and PS5 arrives next month

Indie game developer Sunset Visitor and publisher Fellow Traveller confirmed that 1000xResist will finally be coming to PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. After having already beenout for PC and Switch, players will be able to tackle the most updated version of the game on the other two major consoles, as well as via Xbox Game Pass, when it arrives on November 4, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see it arrive in two weeks.

1000xResist

1000xResist takes place in the far future, where humanity has been all but extinguished by a mysterious disease spread by aliens known only as 'Occupants.' There was only one survivor, a teenage girl called Iris who is somehow immune. 1000 years later, Iris is not only immune but immortal and has birthed a new society of 'Sisters' consisting exclusively of her own clones. They worship her as the ALLMOTHER and dutifully fulfil their assigned purpose, ever fearful of the Occupant threat on the surface. 1000xResist is a story like no other, featuring perspective shifts both literal and metaphorical as the game blends between 3rd person adventure, visual novel and first-person walking simulator while throwing twists, turns and revelations at the player until they question everything they think they know.

1000xResist is the first game from sunset visitor 斜陽過客, an independent studio of majority Asian-Canadian diaspora creators with a decade of experience in dance, theatre, music, film, visual arts, and new media arts. 1000xResist is born from an eclectic set of inspirations, including games, anime, cinema and theatre, and tells a story in ways only a game can while simultaneously bringing fresh ideas to interactive storytelling. You play as Watcher, the Sister who has the great privilege of reliving and interpreting the memories of the ALLMOTHER through a process known as Communion. As you embark upon your first Communion, your commitment to your duty is resolute and steadfast… until your closest sister, Fixer, comes to you with a dangerous revelation. You have been lied to. The ALLMOTHER is not what she claims to be.

