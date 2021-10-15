1920s Convergence Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite For Oct. 2021

A new 1920s Convergence event goes live today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic announced the following details for this Fantastic Beasts-themed event which is relatively new to the game:

A 1920s Wizarding World Convergence has been reported. On 15 October 11 a.m. PT – 18 October 11 a.m. PT, look out for 1920s Portkey Portmanteau, which are only available during this limited time. Unlock them to face an exclusive 1920s Wizarding World Encounter! Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings. Don't forget to join the social conversation with #WizardsUnite, make sure to follow along on our official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for the latest updates, and head over to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community to discuss the game with fellow players!

In the past, issues with Adventure Sync have caused Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to express concerns with this style of event. Like Egg Hatching in Niantic's other game Pokémon GO, the opening of Portkey Portmanteaus takes the use of an item (a Key, the equivalent of Pokémon GO's Incubator) and walking. Outside of the Adventure Sync issue that some players have spoken of, I find this style of event to be a welcome addition to the game. I was initially excited for last year's release of Adversaries Events only to find them to be blatant item drains that felt like arduous chores without payoff. These Convergences, though, are stylish in-game, intriguing to fans of J. K. Rowlings' works, and actually fun to play. Best of luck to all of those getting out there and playing!