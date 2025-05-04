Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1998: The Toll Keeper Story, GameChanger Studio

1998: The Toll Keeper Story Announced For Steam

Discover what life is like through the eyes of a young mother struggling to get by in the new sim title 1998: The Toll Keeper Story

Article Summary Step into the life of Dewi, a pregnant toll keeper, in Southeast Asia during political and social unrest.

Toll Keeper Story challenges players with moral dilemmas and impactful decisions at every checkpoint.

Experience a gripping narrative set during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, inspired by true events.

Enjoy unique 90s-inspired visuals capturing the tension and atmosphere of a collapsing nation.

Indie game developer and publisher GameChanger Studio announced their new narrative sim game on the way, called 1998: The Toll Keeper Story. The game has you playing as a mother-to-be working as a toll keeper in the fictional country of Janapa. A lot of the gameplay and themes remind us of the game Papers Please, only with more civil unreat and turmoil than before. The game has no release date at the moment, but you can check out the trailer and info here while we wait for more info.

1998: The Toll Keeper Story

You play as Dewi, a pregnant woman working as a toll keeper, caught in the middle of growing civil unrest and financial turmoil in the fictional Southeast Asian country of Janapa. The nation is crumbling—protests erupt, prices skyrocket, and trust in authority fades. Every shift, you inspect vehicles, verify documents, and decide who gets to pass—all while trying to stay safe, keep your job, and protect your unborn child. You're not a hero or a fighter—just a regular human being trying to endure overwhelming hardship. But even your smallest decisions carry consequences. Will you follow every rule, or look the other way when someone begs for help? Can you stay strong through fear, uncertainty, and pressure?

A Story of Survival and Motherhood : Make difficult choices not just for your safety—but also for your unborn child.

: Make difficult choices not just for your safety—but also for your unborn child. Narrative Simulation Gameplay : Check vehicles, documents, and identities while managing rising tension and limited resources.

: Check vehicles, documents, and identities while managing rising tension and limited resources. Small Decisions, Heavy Consequences : Every action matters: who you let through, who you turn away, what rules you follow or bend.

: Every action matters: who you let through, who you turn away, what rules you follow or bend. Distinct 90s-Inspired Visual Style : Fusing dot textures, old-paper aesthetics, and a blueish filter, the art direction echoes printed materials from the 90s—grounding the game in the mood and texture of its era.

: Fusing dot textures, old-paper aesthetics, and a blueish filter, the art direction echoes printed materials from the 90s—grounding the game in the mood and texture of its era. Inspired by True Events: This game is set during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, with Indonesia's situation serving as one of the primary inspirations. Set in a fictional Southeast Asian country, it explores the fear, chaos, and uncertainty of the era, challenging you to navigate through moral dilemmas where survival demands difficult sacrifices.

