2021 Holiday Event Part 2 Begins In Pokémon GO

The second part of Pokémon GO's annual holiday event begins today. This event will bring forth the release of a brand new species, give another Pokémon its long-awaited Shiny release, and host an event-within-an-event starting on Christmas morning. Let's get into the details of this event which will close out 2021's Pokémon GO gameplay.

Here are the changes coming to the 2021 Holiday Event as Pokémon GO switches over to Part Two:

New Pokémon: Bergmite will arrive in Pokémon GO along with its evolution, Avalugg. Bergmite will be available as a wild encounter and 7KM Gift Eggs.

Time Research: Two questlines "focused on friendship" will arrive in the game with Galarian Mr. Mime encounters. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more details on these Timed Research questlines as we begin to learn about the tasks and rewards.

Raids: Stay tuned for a breakdown on which of these raids are worthy of your pass and which are worthy of… you know, a pass.
Tier One: Pikachu with a holiday hat, Alolan Vulpix, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka
Tier Three: Lapras, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Glaceon
Tier Five: Kyurem
Mega Raids: Abomasnow

: Field research encounters: Holiday Cubchoo Holiday Stantler Holiday Spheal Pikachu wearing a holiday hat Swinub Alolan Sandshrew

Event within an event: The Winter Wonderland mini-event will take place from Saturday, December 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, December 26th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time. and include the following features: Holiday Delibird encounters from Field Research. Collection Challenge (ending December 31st) rewarding Galarian Mr. Mime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool later today for news involving Pokémon GO's next event.