343 Industries Will Do A Bigger Halo Infinite Reveal In July

Those of you looking to get more info on Halo Infinite this summer will get your chance in a couple of months, as confirmed by 343 Industries. The company recently posted a new blog entry about the game's anniversary and giving a proper analysis for fans about everything Halo currently happening. Which they kind of needed to do after the big release of the Halo 2 remaster that went into the Master Chief Collection last week. But if you didn't read the entire blog, you might have missed a little something. Clear down at the very bottom of the page, along with some artwork was this short phrase, ushering in the next time we'll see something new from the company.

You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready.

So there you have it, we'll get to see what they've been planning to show us in about two months. Considering the timing, we're most likely going to see whatever they probably would have shown us during the giant Xbox presentation that would have happened at E3 2020. Had the convention not been canceled due to COVID-19. But at the very least we're still going to see it, albeit a month later than when we probably would have. Considering all of the expectations for Halo Infinite at this point, this is basically going to be one of the big make-or-break moments for a lot of fans. The initial introduction last year was pretty cool and it still has people diving for secrets in the footage. What will this year's presentation bring for Halo fans? Beyond what we hope will include a release date.