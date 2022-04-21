A Closer Look At Niantic's Upcoming Peridot Game

Last week, mobile developer Niantic Labs are known for Pokémon GO, Ingress, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Pikmin Bloom announced a new creature-based game, Peridot. Most of Niantic's games have been based on major global franchises. Now, Niantic's Peridot will be its next brand new, original IP. Though little is known of it, we can look to previous games that the developer has released along with a video trailer to theorize what this game may offer. Take a look at these select screengrabs from the Peridot trailer.

You can view the full Official Announcement Teaser here on YouTube.

The running theory which is supported by this trailer is that the game will be a creature-collecting game without the ties to a non-Niantic franchise. This allows Niantic to operate a Pokémon GO-like game without having to confer with other major companies to make decisions.

So far, each of the Niantic games that I've played has all offered unique elements and overlap. Most of those reading about this will have played Pokémon GO but Pikmin Bloom and the now-discontinued Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are lesser-known. Pikmin Bloom is unique in that it is more of a wellness app than a game and lacks the competitive element of Pokémon GO. I tend to think that Peridot will include some kind of competitive element but I'm thinking we won't see the same kind of battle system as in Pokémon GO. Then, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite included much more narrative elements and essentially became both a puzzle-building and storytelling game. All the games include collection elements.

Stay tuned for upcoming news regarding Peridot as Niantic rolls out more information including the eventual release date. You can pre-register for the game here.