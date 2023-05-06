A Knight In The Attic Releases For VR Platforms

Those of you looking for a puzzle adventure in VR that doesn't involve a ton of movement now have A Knight In The Attic to check out.

VR developer and publisher Mighty Yell have released their latest game as players can now experience A Knight In The Attic. This is one of those games that take the VR setting and turn it on its ear a little, as you discover a puzzle box up in the attic that comes to life. You will take Guinevere on a quest to save the kingdom from darkness, solving all sorts of puzzles along the way that fit inside this mysterious box, with all sorts of locations, people, and creatures inhabiting a mystical labyrinth. The game is currently available for Steam VR as well as Quest 2, as we have more info and the trailer below.

A Knight In The Attic Drops For VR Platforms
Credit: Mighty Yell

"Guide Guinevere on a quest to save the kingdom from darkness. Find mysterious objects in a living labyrinth board to solve unique puzzles and defeat the evil Mordred, all from the comfort of your grandmother's attic. A Knight in the Attic invites you to pull open the latch and sneak up to your grandmother's mysterious yet cozy attic, where your curiosity will be rewarded with adventure – if you are up to the challenge! What begins as a dusty labyrinth board transforms to reveal an entire world in peril, and a willing hero, Guinevere, who needs your help. Take the world in your hands, and roll Guinevere through puzzle-filled levels, filled with strange objects that help guide you along your journey, from cranks and hammers to scrolls and an old notebook that tells the story of Camelot.

  • Cozy and relaxing VR you can play while you sit.
  • Puzzles that make you think out of the box. Literally!
  • A magical world that unfolds as you roll through, right before your eyes.
  • Explore and collect scrolls for more challenges and replayability.
  • A unique new take on the Knights of the Round Table story!

