A Little Golf Journey Heads To PC & Nintendo Switch Mid-October

Playtonic Friends and developer Okidokico announced today that A Little Golf Journey will be released on both PC and Nintendo Switch next month. If you haven't seen this one before, they've turned the game of golf into its own little adventure title. You'll still be putting around small 3D courses that provide a challenge, but you'll also be discovering little secrets around the place to reveal a bigger story that will entertain you throughout your experience. The game will be released on October 14th, but before that, you can enjoy the trailer down below.

Join us on A Little Golf Journey. Embark on your adventure and bring colour back to the world as you complete golfing challenges across multiple destinations. With over 100 holes split across 10 stunning courses, you'll be able to unlock secrets and discover mysteries along the way. Who knows what awaits you on your journey. Begin your golfing journey and discover a friendship that takes you across serene locations, all the way to the moon. No Caddie required, just you, the ball and the soothing zen soundtrack as your companion. Play a quick round or stay for a while and immerse yourself in beautiful destinations.Looking for a par-ticular challenge? A Little Golf Journey has an abundance of secrets – and collectables – waiting to be unlocked, but hold on to your golf clubs, you'll need to complete some challenges along the way. Prepare to Tee-off for your next adventure! Explore the expansive world map with over 100 holes, set in 10 stunning destinations.

Bring colour back to the world by completing challenges.

Discover secret holes, off-path mysteries and collectables.

Simple, approachable controls – Aim, pull and release to shoot the ball and find the best route to the next hole. Easy to learn, but hard to put(t) down.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Playtonic Friends Presents: A Little Golf Journey coming out in October! (https://youtu.be/90U81Lp6MKQ)