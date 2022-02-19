A Musical Story Is Set For Release Next Month On PC & Consoles

Digerati announced this week that A Musical Story is finally coming to consoles and PC as the game will drop in early March. Developed by Glee-Cheese Studio, this was one of the best games we saw at Day Of The Devs as it uses music and storytelling to paint a very cool picture of a musician's rise to becoming one of the best to ever play the guitar. The game is primarily a rhythm title that has been set in the 1970'swith rock seeing some of its greatest peaks. You will explore the many memories of Gabriel, a young man who is looking back on everything he has done as he attempts to come to terms with his current situation. All of it done through the connections to his music and the people tied to those memories memory.

The game has a bit of a weird launch schedule as it will first come out on March 2nd for PS4 and PS5, March 3rd for Nintendo Switch, and March 4th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam, GOG, Epic, and other storefronts), Mac, iOS and Android. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we wait out the next two weeks.

A Musical Story is a rhythm game set against a 70s backdrop. Explore the memories of Gabriel, a young man trying to come to terms with his situation through the connections to his musical memory. Each correctly played melody opens a new chapter into Gabriel's past, bringing him closer to the truth. Rekindle Gabriel's memories with rhythmic button presses in time with the music

Storytelling without words – discover Gabriel's journey through music and visuals alone

Gabriel's story comes to life through a beautifully crafted art style

A unique original soundtrack featuring 26 songs

Play every song perfectly to unlock a hidden chapter