Absol Raid Guide For Solo Trainers In Pokémon GO

It seems like just yesterday that Absol raids were an impossibility for many trainers in Pokémon GO. As a Tier Four raid boss, Absol was impossible for solo trainers to take on alone, and didn't draw the same amount of crowds that would wait for a Legendary Raid to hatch because of the diluted raid pool. Now, Niantic has removed Tiers Two and Four, making Absol a Tier Three raid boss that can be easily soloed. The time to rejoice has come, Absol fans… because now, all you need to hunt this Shiny is yourself, a good set of counters, and a little bit of hope in your heart.

Top Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Megahorn)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Regigigas (Hidden Power Fighting-type, Giga Impact)

Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

If you have any mix of the raid counters above, look in the mirror. That Pokémon trainer right there? That's all you need.

Catching Absol

Absol is no more difficult to catch than a second-stage wild Pokémon spawning in the wild. It may put up a bit of a struggle if you're just throwing Premier Balls at it but with a Golden Razz Berry, it should not give a problem whatsoever..

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Absol's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point, even though a "Great" throw will more than suffice for this Pokémon. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Absol is finishing its attack. Absol's attack will see the Pokémon pounce forward and then pull back to its spot. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. This should lead to a successfully caught Absol.

Shiny Absol odds

As an Egg/Raid-only Pokémon, Absol has the same boosted rate as Klink, Mawile, and Shinx. It is estimated to be about one in fifty. And what a beautiful Shiny it is, maintaining its white fur with its dark blue features shifting to a soft ruby red.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Absol will have a CP of 1443 in normal weather conditions and 1805 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this fan-favorite Dark-type Pokémon.