Activision Blizzard Says Overwatch 2 & Diablo IV Won't Launch In 2021

Activision Blizzard pretty much confirmed today that Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV probably won't be released in 2021. The news literally dropped with a thud in the middle of an earnings call this afternoon in which the company was going over the Q4 2020 results and numbers. Somewhere in the middle of the meeting, the subject was broached about when both games would be coming and what the progress was. Apparently, neither game is slated to be released in 2021, and while neither game has been delayed or suffered any kind of setback (according to this call), it's likely that we'll see Overwatch 2 before we get Diablo IV. We've also learned from other outlets that there will, in fact, be updates about both games during BlizzConline 2021 this month, but the exact nature of what they'll be discussing has not been disclosed to the public.

While this news is a bit disappointing, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Both games were introduced during BlizzCon 2019 to massive fanfare, Diablo IV especially receiving a ton of praise for the introduction trailer bringing to light a bit of the story we were going to see and a demo of the game that yielded a ton of promise when we played it. Overwatch 2 held its own as well showing a ton of improvement over the original as well as improved graphics and a campaign storyline following the group getting back together. However, it was made clear, especially with Diablo IV that we wouldn't see either game anytime soon. Not even "Blizzard soon". So the idea that either game was going to be getting a 2021 release date was more wishful thinking on the part of the fans. We'll see what BlizzConline has to offer in the next couple weeks.