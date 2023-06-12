Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: aew, AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling, THQ Nordic, Yuke's Co.

AEW: Fight Forever Releases New Tag-Team Hype Trailer

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, this time showing off what the tag-team division looks like in the game.

As we finally make our way to the release of AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic and Yuke's have started releasing more trailers to hype the wrestling game. This latest trailer shows off what the tag-team division looks like as they highlight not just the teams you already have, but how tag-team wrestling will look and feel for those who either place with the CPU or battle it out with friends. One of the cool highlights is the tandem offense, as you'll be able to pull off moves as a team, giving you an advantage and a reason to work together rather than picking two different fights across the ring. Enjoy the trailer below as the game drops on June 29th.

"Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke's, AEW: Fight Forever is the first video game officially licensed by All Elite Wrestling. The best of the best from the AEW talent roster means players can look forward to playing as some of the most legendary wrestlers to enter the ring plus all-new, high-flying AEW talent! AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic, arcade-wrestler feel with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves! Fight Forever features more than 10 different gameplay modes. Match-types include Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, PLUS online modes!"

"AEW: Fight Forever is already being recognized for its retro approach to design, which includes hand-crafted animations and a nostalgic arcade feel. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and some good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun await."

